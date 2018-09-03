हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan's father in Bharat

After Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, the cast of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat gets bigger as Jackie Shroff joins the team as Salman Khan's father. 

Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan&#039;s father in Bharat

New Delhi: After Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, the cast of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat gets bigger as Jackie Shroff joins the team as Salman Khan's father. 

The director Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that the senior actor will play the role of Salman's father in the film.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "We met Jaggu da in London and discussed his dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and actor. I was very glad as Jackie sir instantly agreed with the story to do the film in just 20 mins of narration."

The film boasts of an ensemble cast with names like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff. 

'Bharat' is helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has been in the news of late, especially after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the movie in a sudden move. However, Katrina Kaif has come on board as the female lead now and looks like the blockbuster trio of Ali-Salman and Katrina is back to deliver a super hit.

They have previously worked together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri and also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal part. The film is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'.

It will hit the screens on Eid next year.

Tags:
Jackie ShroffSalman KhanAli Abbas ZaffarKatrina KaifBharatSultan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close