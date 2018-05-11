Jacqueline Fernandez involved in a car accident

Mumbai: It could have proved fatal but fortunately all the people on board Jacqueline Fernandez's car and the rickshaw driver are safe. The Bollywood actress met with an accident Thursday night after her car collided with a rickshaw.

The accident happened at around 2:45 am on Carter Road, as per a SpotboyE report.

Jacqueline had reportedly partied with the Race 3 team at Salman Khan's galaxy apartment and was on her way back when the unfortunate incident took place.

"Yes, it did take place. The rickshaw driver was drunk. We will soon give out an official statement. Yes, we are fine. Police came and sorted it out," the entertainment portal quoted Jacquline as saying.

The Sri Lankan beauty is busy shooting for Salman Khan Race 3 directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, these days.

Interestingly, the actress and Anil Kapoor are the only two people from the current crew to have been a part of the first two instalments of the franchise - Race and Race 2 - too! The rest of the main actors on board are a part of the franchise for the first time.

This will be Jacqueline's second film with Salman. She had first romanced him on screen in Kick and will be next seen with him in Kick 2 too!