Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput sweat it out for awards night!

New Delhi: For Bollywood's one of the most popular awards night, two B-Town biggies Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput will be performing and how do we know? Well, the two shared a picture on Twitter where they can be seen sweating it out at rehearsals.

Jackky and Sushant both are great dancers and after checking out this picture, we are really looking forward to see them perform!

Check out photo: