Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to dance—See latest pic

The actress will next be seen in 'Drive' with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to dance—See latest pic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez has featured in several commercially successful ventures such as 'Kick', 'Race 3' and 'Houseful' to name a few. The actress enjoys a solid fan base and her followers love to know each and every detail about this pretty looking star.

She is also an avid social media user and keeps her social media buzzing. She recently shared a new picture where Jackky baby is striking a beautiful pose all set to dance. She captioned it as: “Aaja nachle”



View this post on Instagram


Aaja nachle

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Jacqueline was last seen Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'. The film was produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' is their second outing.

The actress will next be seen in 'Drive' with Sushant Singh Rajput. It will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and be made under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.  

