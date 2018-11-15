हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez keeps fashion quotient high with her stylish appearance — Take a look

Jacqueline was spotted in Bandra looking absolutely ravishing in the casual attire that she had donned for the outing.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood's most bubbly girl, Jacqueline Fernandez is a sight for sore eyes everytime she steps out. While her attires give inspiration to many, its difficult to take eyes off her beautiful smile that can make a guy go weak on his knees.

Recently, Jacqueline was spotted in Bandra looking absolutely ravishing in the casual attire that she had donned for the outing. The actress opted for a yellow buttoned dress which she paired with a denim jacket. She was captured smiling at the paps while she made her way towards her car. 

Jacqueline's last release 'Race 3' failed to deliver any magic at the Box Office. And now, the actress is looking forward to the release of the Hindi remake of Kannada hit 'Kirik Party'. The shooting of the film was wrapped up only recently. She has been paired opposite current sensation Kartik Aaryan in the movie. 

She will be next seen in Tarun Mansukhani's directorial 'Drive' which stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead. The film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film was initially supposed to release in September this year, but, it's release has now been pushed until next year. 

'Drive' will also see Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in the lead roles.

