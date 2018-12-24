Jacqueline Fernandez makes Christmas eve special for underprivileged kids

New Delhi: Christmas is all about giving and sharing and actress Jacqueline Fernandez decided to bring some cheer for orphans kids and cancer patients on this occasion.

The actor took some quality time out of her schedule to visit an orphanage and spend with children there. She even turned into a Santa and distributed gifts to the children. The 'Race 3'actress even sang and danced with the kids and also spoke at length about the importance of education in one's life.

Jacqueline has been an active voice when it comes to social issues. The actor is currently striving to rebuild Kerela. Through the initiative, Jacqueline is collecting funds to rebuild the southern state which was severely affected by disastrous floods earlier this year.

Take a look at some of the pictures:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The 'Dishoom' star also represented animal welfare at the United Nations (UN) on World Animal Day as she got 8 million people to sign a petition to raise her voice against animal testing.

Apart from animal welfare, Jacqueline also supports marine conservation and has been actively contributing to creating awareness amongst the masses using social media platforms.

On Sunday, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended a Christmas event at a cancer hospital and spend the day with kids affected by cancer.

(With ANI inputs)