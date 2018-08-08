Jacqueline Fernandez posts barre workout pics, looks beautiful in the ballet pose

New Delhi: The beautiful and incredibly talented Jacqueline Fernandez gives us major fitness goals every time she posts a workout video or picture. The actress is quite regular on social media and has a huge fanbase. Jacqueline recently stunned us all by posting a pole-dancing picture which showed that she has mastered the difficult art.

Well, the gorgeous actress has yet again left us amazed by posting pics from her Barre workout sessions. Barre is a form of workout which also incorporates movements from ballet. The Sri Lankan beauty looks like a dream come true in the ballerina pose!

Check out her pics right here:

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 6, 2018 at 5:51am PDT

The film also starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Unlike the former parts, this time the movie was directed by Remo D'Souza.

The actress suffered a permanent eye injury on sets of Race 3. She shared that her Iris (circular structure surrounding the pupil) will never be a perfect round again. However, she was grateful for the fact that she can still see!

Jacqueline wrote- “So it’s a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3memories #abudhabi”

Well, her spirit is something that needs to be admired. While most of us crib about the little things in life, this Bollywood diva is the example of courage and beauty.

Jacqueline also slayed the 'Da-bangg tour' last month with her electrifying performances. Other actors who were part of the extravagant tour led by Salman Khan included Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Drive' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and happens to be an action drama.