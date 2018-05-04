Jacqueline Fernandez rocks the chic look again — Check photos

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked super stylish as she got clicked in Bandra on Friday.

The actress was donning a bright orange-coloured midi dress which she had teamed with a light blue knotted shrug. Jacqueline had her hair tied into a bun and sported the look with cool shades. But it was her stylish handbag that made an outstanding impact.

Check out her photos:

Jacqueline, who had been busy shooting for her upcoming action-thriller film 'Race 3', explored several new places in India. She recently shot for a romantic number with Salman Khan in Sonmarg and Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'Judwaa 2' actress had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout to nail the action sequences. After completing the Kashmir shooting schedule of 'Race 3', Jacqueline, along with the rest of the cast and crew, recently returned back to Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be.

Salman and Jacky have worked before in 'Kick' before and 'Race 3' would be their second outing.