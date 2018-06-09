हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The actress suffered a permanent eye injury on sets of Race 3 and shared that her Iris (circular structure surrounding the pupil) will never be a perfect round again.

Jacqueline Fernandez suffers permanent eye injury, proves she is an optimistic person—Details inside

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to set the silver screen on fire with 'Race 3'. The movie also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Unlike the former parts, this time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan.

Jacqueline took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a piece of news that is heart-wrenching but also proves how optimistic she is. The actress suffered a permanent eye injury on sets of Race 3 and shared that her Iris (circular structure surrounding the pupil) will never be a perfect round again. However, she is grateful for the fact that she can still see!

She wrote- “So it’s a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3memories #abudhabi”

Jacqueline's spirit is something that needs to be admired. While most of us crib about the little things in life, this Bollywood diva has certainly put forward an example of courage.

'Race 3' will be Jacqueline's second film with Salman. She had first romanced him on screen in Kick and will be next seen with him in Kick 2 too!

Interestingly, the actress and Anil Kapoor are the only two people from the current crew to have been a part of the first two instalments of the franchise - Race and Race 2. The rest of the main actors on board are a part of the franchise for the first time. 

