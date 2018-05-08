हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez throws fitness challenge; RCB boys fail miserably - Watch funny videos

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness freak and we have seen her do some of the most difficult yoga asanas. She does pole dance like a pro and has an amazing frame. The Sri Lankan beauty, who is one of the fittest in the film industry, decided to throw a challenge to RCB players to check their fitness level.

The #ImaraFitOrFail has been organised by Imara Fashion.

The official Twitter handle of the IPL franchise took to Twitter to write: "@asli_jacqueline has really amped it up in this challenge. Will our boys be able to pull this off? (sic)."

The boys - Brendon McCullum, Umesh Yadav and Parthiv Patel - took up the challenge. But did they win it?

Watch the videos embedded below to see how well the boys executed the challenge:

Jacqueline is the face of the fashion brand which is the official lifestyle partner for the IPL franchise team led by Virat Kohli. She had some tough challenges lined up for the boys and they will have to work harder to win them.

