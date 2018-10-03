Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Chogada' dance moves will drive away your mid-week blues - Watch

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez's latest obsession is the Chogada song from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Love Yatri. The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to share videos on Instagram that shows her grooving to the peppy track with her girl gang.

The Sri Lankan beauty wrote: "Haha!! So our current obsession is #chogada here’s some #chogadawithlove literally the first and last takes with my girlies @poonamandpriyanka which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!! @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial all the best for #loveyatri #lovetakesover (sic)."

Jacqueline's dance moves will help you drive away mid-week blues. Check out the video embedded below:

The song from Salman Khan's production venture Love Yatri has been sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur. It has been penned by Darshan and the additional lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. Lijo George - Dj Chetas have composed the music for the dance number.

Love Yatri directed by Abhiraj Minawala marks the Bollywood debut of Aayush and Warina. Aayush is married to Salman's younger sister Arpita and the couple has a toddler son named Ahil.

Jacqueline, who is very close to Salman and his family, has sent across her best wishes to Salman and the two young actors.