Jacqueline, Kareena, Swara are my closest friends: Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding", says her closest friends are actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

Asked if real friends can't be made in Bollywood, Sonam told IANS: "Completely untrue. Jacqueline, Bebo (Kareena) and Swara are my closest friends."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Veere Di Wedding', a tale of four friends, also stars Kareena, Swara and Shikha Talsania.

Meanwhile, Sonam will walk on the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Monday and Tuesday to fulfil her commitment as an L'oreal Paris brand ambassador.

The 'Aisha' actress will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani-directed "Sanju", a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the title role.

Asked about her role in the film, she said: "I will (reveal) when the time is right. At the moment, I cannot divulge any details."

'Sanju' is slated to release on June 29 and features an ensemble cast, including Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Anushka Sharma.