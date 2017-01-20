Jallikattu row: Rajinikanth joins massive protest supporting traditional bull sport

New Delhi: The ongoing massive protests to show solidarity over Jallikattu has now got superstar Rajinikanth backing it up openly. Thalaiva has reportedly joined the Makkal movement as a huge sign of extending his unconditional support to the people of Tamil Nadu who have been peacefully protesting against the ban on traditional bull sport Jallikattu.

Initial reports suggest that Rajinikanth has arrived at Marina Beach to join the protest and several other celebrities from Tamil film industry are expected to join in.

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who previously at the India Today Conclave openly supported Jallikattu is expected to shortly arrive at the venue where protests are being held.

Music maestro AR Rahman had announced that he will be observing a fast today as a mark of protest. He tweeted:

I'm fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of

Tamilnadu! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 19, 2017

Join me on periscope today at 6.14 pm IST as I have the first glass of water to break my fast.. — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 20, 2017

South stars such as Dhanush, Ajit and Trisha have lent their support too.

Proud of each and every தமிழன் who came together to support #Jallikattu and our தமிழ் கலாச்சாரம். வெற்றி நிச்சயம். #unitedforourculture. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 17, 2017

The Supreme Court of India in May 2014 banned the practice of Jallikattu citing animal welfare issues. Jallikattu is an event celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Pongal where the bull is controlled.

It is the part of Maatu Pongal day celebrations. Bulls are bred specifically by people of the village for the event. A temple bull is like the head of all cattle in a village; special rituals will be performed for this temple bull during important days.

Also, post this event, tamed weak bulls are used for domestic activities and agriculture, meanwhile the untamable strong bulls are used for breeding the cows. However, following many protests by PETA and other animal activists citing cruelty towards the animal, the SC put a ban on the traditional Tamil Nadu sport.