Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan, wife expecting third child

They are yet to reveal the gender of the baby on the way.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Jamie Dornan and wife, musician Amelia Warner are pregnant with their third child. A representative for the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dornan and Warner, both 36, are already parents to daughters - Dulcie, four, and Elva, who is two-and-half.

The couple tied the knot in 2013.

 

