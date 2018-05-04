Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's traditional look at National Film Awards grabs eyeballs—Watch video, pics

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor attended the 65th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on May 3, 3018. He came along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi to accept late wife Sridevi's 'Best Actress Award' for 'Mom'.

The family members were seen sharing an emotional moment while accepting the prestigious award from the President Ram Nath Kovind. What caught everyone's attention was the traditional attire of the two lovely Kapoor sisters.

While Janhvi looked like a replica of mother Sridevi in a beautiful silk saree which actually belonged to the star, younger daughter Khushi donned a Manish Malhotra elegant lehenga.

The ace designer, who is more like a family to the Kapoors, shared a video of the moment when the family received the National Award along with some pictures. Check it out here:

The first female superstar of Indian cinema was given the National Award posthumously while Vinod Khanna's family was present to receive his Dadasaheb Phalke award.

The actress breathed her last on February 24, 2018 in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. It was reported that the cause of her death happens to be 'accidental drowning' in a bathtub.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be making her big screen debut in 'Dhadak', a film which also stars Ishaan Khatter. It is produced by Karan Johar and is an official remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'. The film is releasing on July 20, 2018.