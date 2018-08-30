Janhvi Kapoor—A perfect reflection of mother Sridevi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi was recently seen wearing her mother's dupatta and looked like her clone.

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor who recently made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter is a perfect reflection of her mother and veteran actress Late Sridevi who passed away earlier this year. Sridevi left us for her heavenly abode on February 24 and the loss is irrecoverable. The actress gave us many iconic films like 'Lamhe', 'Chandni', 'English Vinglish' and many more. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters- Janhvi and Khushi.

 

Janhvi was recently seen wearing her mother's dupatta and looked like her clone. The picture will remind you of the iconic actress Sridevi and will give you an instant nostalgia.

 

One of Sridevi's fan clubs shared a stitched picture of the two wearing the same dupatta and the picture will melt your hearts. The quote 'Like mother Like daughter' is justified as she looks exactly like her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with 'Dhadak' opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' alongside actors like Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to name a few and the movie is scheduled to release next year.  

