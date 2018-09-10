हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met at an awards show and the pics are unmissable!

Janhvi's look was shared by her stylist.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and pretty looking Janhvi Kapoor recently attended the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards held in Washington DC and the moment was rightly captured by the shutterbugs.

Some fan clubs took to social media and shared the pictures. Check it out:

Janhvi, who just stepped into the showbiz world made sure that she greets Ash, who is miles ahead in her rich filmography and experience.

Also, Ash, who is now an avid social media user shared her pictures with daughter Aaradhya an mother Vrinda.

Janhvi's look was shared by her stylist. Check it out:

This year legendary actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi made her smashing debut with 'Dhadak', a film by Shashank Khaitan. It was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie also marked the debut of Ishaan Khatter.

It was a Hindi remake of the Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

She will next be seen in KJo's 'Takht', a period drama by the maverick filmmaker. 'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board.

It is a period drama set in the times of Mughal dynasty. 

Meanwhile, Aishwarya too has some really interesting plum deals in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gulab Jamun', a film by Anurag Kashyap. It will star hubby Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.  

SrideviAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya RaiJanhvi KapoorJanhvi picsBollywoodWIFT

