Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look stunning on the cover of Harper's Bazaar—Pic inside

New Delhi: Star kids Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will soon make their Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions,  Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta. The romantic movie is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Slated to release on July 20, 2018, the promotions for the film are being carried out in full swing.

Ishaan and Janhvi have recently graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine and both look absolutely stunning! Ishaan looks dapper in a brown suit while Janhvi is a treat to the eyes in a white tank top and red skirt.

Checkout the cover, as shared by an Instagram fanpage:

 

Both Janhvi and Ishaan shared the cover on their Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She has a younger sister, Khushi and is an avid social media user. 

On the other hand, Ishaan is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. He is actor Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Ishaan was also roped in by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi for 'Beyond The Clouds' last year. He is a fabulous dancer like his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

