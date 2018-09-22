हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter take up the Zingaat Workout Challenge—Watch

Janhvi and Ishaan took up the 'Zingaat workout challenge' and the video is unmissable!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made our hearts skip a beat with their Bollywood debut 'Dhadak'. The two-star kids got immense appreciation for their performances in the film and thus got a warm welcome in the industry. 'Dhadak' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and emerged a box office winner. The song Zingaat from the movie topped various chartbusters and was much-loved by everyone. Janhvi and Ishaan took up the 'Zingaat workout challenge' and the video is unmissable!

The caption of the post is, 'Just when you thought you got rid of us..... we’re back!!! Thanks #ZeeCinema for the Challenge and I nominate @shashankkhaitan to take up the #ZingaatWorkout challenge with us! #DhadakOn30Sep, 9 PM on @zeecinema'

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta, 'Dhadak' is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios. 'Dhadak' is the remake of the 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'. The story is based on caste differences prevalent in Indian society.

The film released on July 20, 2018.

Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The movie will be a period-drama and will have an ensemble star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar besides Janhvi. The film is slated to release in 2020 and had created quite a buzz when it was announced.

dhadakJanhvi KapoorIshaan KhatterZingaat workout challenge

