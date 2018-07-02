हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's dance on 'Dhadak' song during promotions is winning hearts! Watch

The film is a remake of Marathi superhit flick 'Sairat'. 

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter are leaving no stone unturned to make their dream debut 'Dhadak' hit the note amongst the audiences. The promotions have begun in full swing and the debutants are doing their best in making it a hit one. 

The duo, who headed to Lucknow over the weekend enthralled the audiences at a mall during their film's promotional activity. They danced to 'Dhadak' title track and peppy number 'Zingaat'. 

Check out the videos below which have been shared by several fan clubs. 

 

The film is a remake of Marathi superhit flick 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and promises to be an impressive ride. 'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is releasing on July 20, 2018. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the trailer.

So, are you excited to watch this one?

 

