Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor accept the 'Sui Dhaaga Challenge'—Watch

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her sister Khushi trying their hands on the challenge. 

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga'. The movie will hit the screens on September 28 and promotions are being carried out in full swing. As a part of film promotions, the 'Sui Dhaaga' challenge is being taken up by celebs with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor becoming the latest participants! Janhvi was nominated by 'Dhadak' director Shashank Khaitan and the actress accepted the challenge.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her sister Khushi trying their hands on the challenge. The aim is to put a thread in the eye of a needle. Looks simple? Well, it is actually not!

#suidhagachallenge !!!! Thank you @shashankkhaitan for nominating me. I further nominate @ishaan95 @warinahussain and @aaysharma to do this challenge So excited to watch the film #suidhaga @varundvn @anushkasharma

The story of 'Sui Dhaaga' revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film is presented by the Yash Raj Films' banner.

This will be the very first time that we get to see Varun Dhawan opposite Anushka Sharma. 

