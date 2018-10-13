Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's 'midnight workout' is breaking the internet—Watch

New Delhi: Daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are getting prettier day by day! The sisters have a strong bond which is visible whenever they post a picture or video together. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak', reports are that Khushi will too make her foray in the industry.

Janhvi is an active social media user and often shares details from her life. The actress also has various fan clubs dedicated to her.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which show Janhvi and Khushi indulged in a super-cute 'midnight workout' challenge. Now, we know workouts aren't really supposed to be 'cute', but take a look at the video and you'll see what we are talking about!

Janvhi received a warm welcome in Bollywood this year with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. She acted opposite Ishaan Khatter and the two stars received immense appreciation for the film.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. Only the star cast of the film has been announced and everything else has been kept under the wraps. 'Takht' releases in the year 2020. Apart from Janhvhi, 'Takht' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.