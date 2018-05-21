हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula enjoy movie time with daddy Boney Kapoor: In Pics

Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor were recently spotted by shutterbugs outside a movie theatre. And daddy Boney Kapoor was seen giving them a company. See pics. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was recently spotted by the shutterbugs outside a movie theatre. And daddy Kapoor was seen having a family time in the company of his adorable daughters — Anshula and Janhvi. 

Boney's youngest daughter — Khushi Kapoor was, however, missing from the scene. 

Check out their photos here: 

While Janhvi wore a cropped red and white striped top, Anshula was seen in a checked red shirt and denim. 

The Kapoor family — Boney along with his three daughters will be taking off to London for a family vacation in the first week of June. Boney will be joining his son Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting their with co-star Parineeti Chopra for 'Namastey England'. 

On the other hand, Janhvi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama 'Dhadak', which is set in the backdrop of Rajasthan. She has been paired opposite young talent Ishaan Khatter. The film is a remake of 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'.

