Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's rakhi moment is too cute to miss-See inside

Arjun now shares a great equation with his sisters Khushi and Janhvi. 

Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's rakhi moment is too cute to miss-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's ideal brother Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor at Sanjay Kapoor's residence on Sunday. Out of all the pictures that he shared from the celebrations, his black and white picture with Janhvi Kapoor stole our heart.

The picture also featured Boney Kapoor, who was too engrossed in his phone to look away. Arjun captioned the picture, "Love how involved dad is on his phone."

Arjun now shares a great equation with his sisters Khushi and Janhvi. Their fun banter is often seen on social media.

After Janhvi's Bollywood debut, Arjun was all praise for his sister and lauded her performance in Dhadak.

Arjun took to Twitter and wrote, "It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heartwarming & yet gut-wrenching love story....he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u..."

On the work front, Arjun who has worked in films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Ki and Ka' and many more, will next be seen in 'Namaste England', opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is all set release on October 19 this yea

Arjun KapoorJanhvi KapoorArjun JanhviSridevidhadakNamastey England

