Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor clicked outside Manish Malhotra's Khar store

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was on Saturday clicked at Manish Malhotra's store in Khar, Mumbai. Janhvi looked her casual best as she got snapped by the paparazzi. 

Janhvi Kapoor clicked outside Manish Malhotra&#039;s Khar store
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Take a look at her photos here:

Janhvi is known for her fashionable outings and is quite close to celebrity favourite designer Manish Malhotra. In fact, she along with her younger sister Khushi, is often spotted visiting his residence and office, besides donning outfits from his collections! Not many know that Janhvi's mother Sridevi was also quite close to Manisha and he was among the main people from the Bollywood she worked with.  

On the work front, Janhvi has been roped in for Karan Johar's most ambitious project 'Takht'. She is also in talks for the sequel to 'Dostana' and Shashank Khaitan's untitled film with Varun Dhawan.

