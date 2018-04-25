हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney clicked outside Arjun Kapoor's house — In pics

Janhvi was dressed up casually in a pink Gucci T-shirt, which she teamed with denim. She wore studded and fur-detailed Gucci slip-on and was seen minus accessories. She kept her beauty look natural with just a touch of lip gloss.

Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney clicked outside Arjun Kapoor&#039;s house — In pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Janhvi was dressed up casually in a pink Gucci T-shirt, which she teamed with denim. She wore studded and fur-detailed Gucci slip-on and was seen minus accessories. She kept her beauty look natural with just a touch of lip gloss.

Check out her pictures here: 

Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

Janhvi was clicked busy talking on the phone throughout she took the back seat in her car. 

Ever since the unfortunate demise of veteran actress and her mother Sridevi, Janhvi and her little sister Khushi seem to have come much closer to Arjun and Anshala Kapoor, Boney's children from her first marriage to Mona Kapoor. 

Tags:
Boney KapoorJanhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorAnshala KapoorJanhvi Kapoor Gucci slip-onsdhadakJanhvi Ishaan Khattar
Next
Story

Sonam, Kareena, Swara refrain from casting couch talk

Must Watch