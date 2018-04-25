Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney clicked outside Arjun Kapoor's house — In pics

Janhvi was dressed up casually in a pink Gucci T-shirt, which she teamed with denim. She wore studded and fur-detailed Gucci slip-on and was seen minus accessories. She kept her beauty look natural with just a touch of lip gloss.

Check out her pictures here:

Janhvi was clicked busy talking on the phone throughout she took the back seat in her car.

Ever since the unfortunate demise of veteran actress and her mother Sridevi, Janhvi and her little sister Khushi seem to have come much closer to Arjun and Anshala Kapoor, Boney's children from her first marriage to Mona Kapoor.