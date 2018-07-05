हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor feels Arjun Kapoor is very similar to dad Boney Kapoor

Upcoming Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, whose debut film Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres in July, spoke about her brother Arjun Kapoor and their equation.

New Delhi: Upcoming Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, whose debut film Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres in July, spoke about her brother Arjun Kapoor and their equation.

Arjun has been the pillar of strength for both Janhvi and Khushi after the untimely death of Bollywood's legendary actress Sridevi.

Talking about Arjun to Mumbai Mirror, Janhvi said, "I’ve realised Arjun is very wise, just like dad. They can comfort and guide you in a way that many people can’t. It comes from experience and having made successful films. Everyone has always said such nice things about him and the way he’s been brought up. He values honesty and tells me to be respectful towards people."

 "I’d like to be worthy to get an opportunity from anyone. I hope people like my work and want to see me again. I hope papa likes me enough in my first film to want to cast me, " Janhvi said on working in Boney Kapoor's film.

All eyes will be set on legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi in 'Dhadak' as this marks her big screen debut in Bollywood. Also, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan is one young lad to watch out for! The film is based on the backdrop of Rajasthan while the original had a Marathi setting.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is releasing on July 20, 2018. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

After watching the movie trailer, this has surely got us excited about the July release.

