हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is captivating in her latest Instagram post—See pic

Can't take your eyes off, can you?

Janhvi Kapoor is captivating in her latest Instagram post—See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Janhvi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. The young star kid has already started promoting the film in full swing along with co-star Ishaan Khatter, who plays her lover in the film. Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's half-brother and will make his Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi.

A dance video of Janhvi and Ishaan recently went viral in which the duo is dancing at a promotion event in Lucknow. Both star kids are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that their first film is a huge hit!

Janhvi is late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter. She has a huge fanclub of her own and the young star's pics go viral in no time.

Janhvi's latest Instagram post is winning hearts as the actress looks simply resplendent.

Check out her post right here:

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Can't take your eyes off, can you?

Coming to the film 'Dhadak', it has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The movie was a superhit and received a warm response from the audiences.

'Dhadak' is slated to release on July 20, 2018. 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoordhadakIshaan Khattersridevi daughter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close