हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter snapped after Dhadak shoot — View pics

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi movie 'Sairat' and is about two teenagers, who battle the rigid caste system for their love for each other. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 07, 2018, 23:56 PM IST
Comments |
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter snapped after Dhadak shoot — View pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who have been shooting for Dharma Production's 'Dhadak' currently, were clicked after their film shooting in Mumbai's Andheri. While Janhvi was dressed in a summary ethnic wear, Ishaan was seen donning a white tee and denim. 

The duo was seen heading towards their car. Check out the photos here: 

Dhadak film

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi movie 'Sairat' and is about two teenagers, who battle the rigid caste system for their love for each other. The film is slated to hit screens on July 20.

The film also stars Aditya Kumar of Gangs of Wasseypur fame. Aditya will be seen essaying the role of Janhvi's brother in the film. Meanwhile, apart from 'Dhadak', Ishaan will also be seen in 'Beyond the Clouds' opposite Malavika Mohanan. 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorIshaan KhattardhadakKaran JoharAditya KumarGangs of Wasseypur
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award

Trending