Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter snapped after Dhadak shoot — View pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who have been shooting for Dharma Production's 'Dhadak' currently, were clicked after their film shooting in Mumbai's Andheri. While Janhvi was dressed in a summary ethnic wear, Ishaan was seen donning a white tee and denim.

The duo was seen heading towards their car. Check out the photos here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi movie 'Sairat' and is about two teenagers, who battle the rigid caste system for their love for each other. The film is slated to hit screens on July 20.

The film also stars Aditya Kumar of Gangs of Wasseypur fame. Aditya will be seen essaying the role of Janhvi's brother in the film. Meanwhile, apart from 'Dhadak', Ishaan will also be seen in 'Beyond the Clouds' opposite Malavika Mohanan.