Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' picture calls for a frame!

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi is all set to take the big leap and make her debut in films with 'Dhadak'. The movie stars marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The buzz around the film is palpable.

'Dhadak' has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is an official remake of Marathi hit venture 'Sairat' which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The movie was a superhit and received a warm response from the audiences.

After a long time, Janhvi took to her Instagram account and shared 'Dhadak' picture with Ishaan and the filmmaker. She captioned the click as: "Home".

Home A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

Isn't the picture giving solid friendship goals? Well, several pictures from the 'Dhadak' film sets have gone viral previously giving us a hint of what to expect from the movie. Looks like the movie shoot has been wrapped up and the team decided to pose for a picture together.

The young actors are all gung-ho about their upcoming venture and so are we! The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 20, 2018.

This year will also mark the debut of other star kids such as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to name a few.