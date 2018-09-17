Janhvi Kapoor looks exactly like mother Sridevi in these pics from Switzerland!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor made her smashing entry into Bollywood this year.

New Delhi: The legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Her sudden demise sent down shock waves across the world. The noted actress's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor beautifully made her smashing entry into Bollywood this year.

Recently, Janhvi went to Switzerland along with ace fashion designer and family friend Manish Malhotra's for a magazine shoot. The latter shared some pictures from the beautifully locales of Switzerland and what caught our eye were these two photos in black and white where Janvhi resembles her mother Sridevi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Check these pics as well:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

The similarity between Janhvi and Sridevi is hard to miss and you will for a second think it's none other than the legendary actress sitting pretty. Several fans commented how the daughter looks strikingly similar to her mother.

Janhvi made her smashing debut with 'Dhadak', a film by Shashank Khaitan. It was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie also marked the debut of Ishaan Khatter.

It was a Hindi remake of the Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

She will next be seen in KJo's 'Takht', a period drama by the maverick filmmaker. 'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board.

It is a period drama set in the times of Mughal dynasty. 

 

