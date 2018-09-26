हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks utterly ravishing in desi attire, bandhani dupatta — Photos inside

The actress certainly knows how to carry traditional outfits with much grace!

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The daughter of legendary actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has established a place for herself in the industry with her smashing entry into the film business with 'Dhadak'. A film by Shashank Khaitan was made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

The film got her rave reviews for their acting and her looks. And within days of the release of her debut film, Janhvi bagged another biggie from Dharma Productions—'Takht'. The film will be a period drama by Karan Johar and will also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. 

In the meantime, Janhvi has appeared to be a fashionista and many young girls look up to her. Besides her awesome appearance in western wear, the young and pretty actress knows how to turn heads in her desi avatar. 

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old was spotted in Juhu, clad in a white suit with 'Bandhni' print dupatta and we must say her look was a total winner. Check out the pics shared by Yogen Shah:

Well, isn't she absolutely gorgeous! She completed her look with flower-print chappals and blue earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with a gloss on lips highlighting her entire look.

Reports are also there that she is all set to appear in an episode of the sixth season of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan along with elder brother Arjun Kapoor. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the brother-sister duo may shoot for the episode this week and it will be special because it will mark their first joint appearance on national TV.

