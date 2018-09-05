हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor lunches with Navya Nanda, hangs out with sister Khushi in NYC—Pics, Video

Janhvi can be seen lunching out with Navya Nanda Naveli in another video.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star kids are certainly having a ball and making some great friendships too. Legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor has had a smashing debut with 'Dhadak' starring Ishaan Khatter opposite her and right now the pretty girl is having some 'me time'.

Janhvi has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. The 'Dhadak' star, who is currently chilling in New York City had a great time hanging out with her little sister Khushi Kapoor and the picture of the siblings together was shared by one of the fan pages on Twitter and Instagram.

Janhvi can be seen lunching out with Navya Nanda Naveli in another video shared on social media. Looks like the girls have a common bunch of friends.

We like this camaraderie between the star kids unlike actresses who seldom prefer to be on the same path.

Recently, Navya and Suhana Khan too bonded big time at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's label launch. A fan club shared a fun boomerang video of Suhana and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan along with designer Monisha Jaisingh launched their own fashion label MxS. The launch party was a star-studded affair.

 

Janhvi Kapoor Navya Nanda Khushi Kapoor NYC Bollywood

