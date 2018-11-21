Janhvi Kapoor makes simple, elegant appearance at Mumbai airport — See photos

Janhvi Kapoor made a simple yet elegant appearance at the airport today. The actress was seen in a white tee and grey checkered trousers as she got clicked by the paparazzi and she couldn't help smiling at the shutterbugs who were waiting to capture her.

Take a look at her photos:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On Tuesday, Janhvi turned heads in white bridal wear from Reem Acra collections as she attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with diamond jewellery and a nude makeup palette.

Janhvi made a successful debut this year opposite Ishaan Khattar in 'Dhadak'. Though the film received mixed reviews, both Janhvi and Ishaan received rave reviews for their performance in the film. will be seen in many Bollywood films. After her debut film, all eyes are set on her next move. Janhvi has bagged another biggie from Dharma Productions—'Takht'. The period drama by Karan Johar was announced only a few days back. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

She has also bagged her third project as the lead actress in 'Ranbhoomi' which will be helmed by 'Dhadak' director Shashank Khaitan. Janhvi, who has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, will essay the role of a spy. The film is expected to go on floors in April-May, next year.

Even before she made her debut on the big screen, Janhvi was known as a fashionista and many young girls look up to her for fashion inspirations. Besides her awesome appearance in western wear, the young and pretty Janhvi has managed to turn heads even in a desi avatar.