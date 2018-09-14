हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra leave for Switzerland together?

The two were snapped by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on late Thursday.

Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra leave for Switzerland together?
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor and ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra were spotted at the airport on late Thursday. While Manish looked dapper in a traditional Indo-western outfit, Janhvi was snapped in a casual attire looking every bit stunning. 

It appears that Manish arrived at the airport straightaway after attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In one of the photos, he was seen taking off his bandh-gala jacket at the airport. 

Check out their photos here: 

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

As per reports, the duo has headed to Switzerland for a professional commitment. 

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in KJo's 'Takht', a period drama by the maverick filmmaker. 'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board.

'Takht' is a period-drama set in the times of Mughal dynasty. 

She is also reported to play first woman IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in Dharma Production's next. Gunjan Saxena was the first female pilot to be posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorManish MalhotraManish Malhotra Janhvi KapoorTakhtRanveer SinghAnil Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close