Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor on Sara Ali Khan's debut: She doesn't need any tips from me—Watch

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'.

Janhvi Kapoor on Sara Ali Khan's debut: She doesn't need any tips from me—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sridevi and Bonney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' this year. The actress has also been roped in for K Jo's ambitious project 'Takht' and has a huge fan base already.

Janhvi attended the Lux Golden Awards yesterday and was asked about Sara Ali Khan's debut. The prettu actress praised Sara for her looks and 'adaa' in the newly released 'Sweetheart' song from 'Kedarnath'. When the actress was asked if there were any tips that she'd like to give Sara as a debutant actress, Janhvi said, “Nahi Nahi, unko meri tips ki koi zroort nahi hai”

Check out the video here, as shared by a fan club on Twitter:

Coming to Sara Ali Khan, the star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The trailer of the film dropped a few days ago and has received a thunderous response from the audience. People are excited to watch the film on big screens which is slated to release on December 7.

After 'Kedarnath', Sara has another film scheduled for release in December. She was roped in by Karan Johar for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer plays a police officer on screen for the first time, and it will be interesting to see him as Sangarm Bhalerao. The film stills and the poster drop ample hints about the film being an out-and-out masala entertainer.

'Simmba' is slated for a December 28 release and will be Ranveers first film post his wedding with Deepika Padukone.

