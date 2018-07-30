Janhvi Kapoor promotes a brand, Ishaan Khatter interrupts in the most hilarious way—Watch

New Delhi: 'Dhadak' actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter received a warm welcome from the audiences as well as critics. They two have been lauded for their performance in their debut film. Ishaan absolutely slayed his part with an energetic, power-packed performance while Janhvi won a million hearts with her elegnce and poise that is reflected in the film.

Ishaan and Janhvi are active social media users and keep their fanbase updated with details of their life. Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a video in which she and Ishaan are promoting a shoe brand. However, all our attention is on Ishaan Khatter who is absolutely hilarious throughout the video!

Check out the video here:

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 28, 2018 at 1:28am PDT

For the unversed, Janhvi is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's elder daughter. She has a younger sister named Khushi. On the other hand, Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Janhvi and Ishaan made their Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' which released on July 20.

Dhadak' is the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster film, 'Sairat'.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios. The film's music has also garnered immense appreciation. Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster Zingaat created waves. Music lovers gave a thumbs up to the two songs, and the song 'Pehli Baar' captured the charm of first love in the perfect manner.

'Dhadak' is directed by Shashank Khaitan.