Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor says she was the first choice for Christopher Nolan's Joker, shares proof

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak', made a revealation when she said that late actor Heath Ledger, who essaying 'Joker' in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero film The Dark Knight was not the first choice for the film. In fact she was. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter Janhvi recently shared a throwback photo from her childhood days in which she is seen with a red nose, lips and red cheeks as she poses with a pretty smile on the camera. She wrote, "Lesser known fact: I was Nolan’s first choice for The Joker, had to decline for Dhadak!" 

Janhvi Kapoor

In the meantime, the actress has been busy with the post-production of the film. The film is the official adaptation of the Marathi film Sairat and also stars Ishaan Khattar. The first trailer of the film will be out on June 11. 

The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and is scheduled for release on 20 July 2018.

