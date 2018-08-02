हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor shares a video of star kids Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter having fun under one roof-Watch

Bollywood's newest actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made a smashing debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Dhadak', has shared a video of the famous star kids Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Khushi Kapoor chit-chatting at Manish Malhotra's gala fashion event.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's newest actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made a smashing debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Dhadak', has shared a video of the famous star kids Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Khushi Kapoor chit-chatting at Manish Malhotra's gala fashion event.

The who's who of Bollywood gathered at Manish Malhotra's Haute Couture 2018 event to mark thirteen years of his design label. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif turned showstoppers for his gala event.

Janhvi, who attended the event along with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter and sister Khushi Kapoor shared a fun video on her Instagram 

 

This is the first time all the famous upcoming actors of Bollywood were seen together under one roof.

Janhvi and Ishaan's debut film Dhadak has crossed the 100 cr mark. The viewers have lauded their performances and it is evident from the Box Office numbers. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has managed to maintain its ground at the ticket counters, days after its release.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has remained steady at the Box Office giving the newcomers—Janhvi and Ishaan their maiden hit.

