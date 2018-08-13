हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable throwback photo of Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

In the photo, Sridevi is seen sharing the frame with Janhvi and her husband Boney Kapoor. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is fresh out of the success of the success of her debut film 'Dhadak', took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her late mother Sridevi on the veteran actress' 55th birth anniversary

In the photo, a happy Sridevi is seen sharing the frame with Janhvi and her husband Boney Kapoor. The former diva is seen effortlessly beautiful holding her daughter in her arms while Boney is seen hugging the two from behind. 

Take a look at her post here: 

 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor also remembered Sridevi on her birth anniversary. He said, "There are heroes and then there are legends, heroes get remembered but legends never die’ Sri lives with us every day.. not a minute goes by when we don’t miss her."

Earlier, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi disclosed her mom's advice on choosing roles. She said the emphasis was always on interesting characters. "But you have to create an impact with whatever little you get. If one can leave an impression on audiences and touch their hearts, then there's nothing like it. That's what mum always used to say. She would tell me, 'it's never about the kind of role you get, you need to create magic with whatever is given to you'. I hope that I can get to that one day." 

On the professional front, Janhvi has bagged her second project. She has been cast in as a part of multi-starrer historical magnus opus 'Takht', to be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The period drama will have an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others. The film will release in 2020.

