Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport donning traditional attire—See pics

She waved at the shutterbugs and her pleasant smile will surely make your day!

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. The gorgeous 21-year-old will be seen in 'Dhadak' opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi was recently clicked at an airport and was seen in simple yet beautiful traditional attire. She waved at the shutterbugs and her pleasant smile will surely make your day!

Check out the pictures right here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Dhadak' is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The song's title track left everyone spellbound by its soothing tones and heartwarming lyrics.

Makers recently unveiled the foot-tapping number 'Zingaat' which reminds us of the original track in Sairat. Janhvi and Ishaan look adorable in the song and their dance moves have been winning hearts.

A day ago, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a dance-rehearsal video of the song which shows how hard the actors had to work to get those steps right.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta, 'Dhadak' is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

The film marks Ishaan's entry into Bollywood as well. Ishaan, who was roped in by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in 'Beyond The Clouds' last year is a fabulous dancer like his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan and Janhvi infused life in the remake of song 'Zingaat' and with each passing day, the wait for the film becomes harder.

