Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her bonding with Manish Malhotra in this BTS Brides Today Magazine shoot video—Watch

Janhvi made her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' this year.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Janhvi Kapoor took a trip to Switzerland along with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra last month. While reports were that the two are flying to the chocolate capital of the world for professional commitments, nothing more than that was revealed. Well, the reason that Janhvi and Manish flew all the way to Switzerland is to shoot for the Brides Today Magazine.

Manish shared a behind the scenes video on Instagram in which Janhvi can be seen describing her bonding with the ace designer.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Manish and Janhvi have also graced the cover of the magazine's latest edition. The designer shared the cover on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Truly special cover and a photo shoot with the very gorgeous @janhvikapoor and so many memories of all those films I have designed for came back once in beautiful #swizwerland thank you @nupurmehta18 @bridestodayin @myswitzerlandin for this memorable shoot .. #janvikapoor #memories #moments #emotions @mmalhotraworld”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Janhvi made her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' this year. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'.

For the unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Bonney Kapoor. She has a younger sister named Khushi and is also the half-sister of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Ishaan, on the other hand, is Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.  

