Janhvi Kapoor talks about mom Sridevi first time ever—Watch

New Delhi: It's still hard to believe that legendary actress Sridevi is no more. The first female superstar of Indian cinema breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Medical reports concluded that the actress died of 'accidental drowning' in a hotel bathtub.

Days after she died, Sridevi was given the Best Actress National Film Award posthumously for her powerful portrayal of a mother in 'Mom'—her last film. Husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended the event and received the award on her behalf.

A video probably taken during the awards ceremony has gone viral where Boney thanks the jury and the government of India for showering immense love and respect to the late actress and acknowledging her incredible body of work. He breaks down at a point where he is talking about the noted actress.

Also, towards the end of the video, we see Janhvi and Khushi joining their father. Boney says that Janhvi wants to thank everyone and perhaps for the first time ever she is heard talking about Sridevi after her demise.

Janhvi says, “I think both of us would like to thank the jury for recognising the hard work, perseverance and dedication that my mother has put into this role. It was very special to her and we are very happy that she is being appreciated for it."

She even thanked the government of India for appreciating Sridevi's hard work. Later, when a reporter asks her if she misses her mother, Janhvi replies saying, “I do not want to talk about that.”

The video was posted on YouTube by NewspointTV.

Sridevi's untimely demise left her fans in a state of shock as the entire nation mourned her death.

The void created by her loss will never be filled again.