हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor turns bridesmaid for an ad shoot and the pics are totally dream-like!

Janhvi recently shot for 'Koffee With Karan' season 6 along with Arjun Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor turns bridesmaid for an ad shoot and the pics are totally dream-like!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Legendary late actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor recently shot for an ad commercial and this time she turned a stunning bridesmaid. She can be seen donning a nice light coloured lehenga with flowers beautifully accessorised in her hair.

Check out the on-set pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi made her stunning debut in movies this year with 'Dhadak', a film by Shashank Khaitan. It was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also marked the debut of Ishaan Khatter. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

The young and talented actress has come on board Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'. The movie will be set in the times of Mughal dynasty. 'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board.

Janhvi and sister Khushi Kapoor are known for their distinct style sense and have a huge fan following. After Janhvi, all eyes are set on Khushi's big screen debut in Bollywood. 

Janhvi recently shot for 'Koffee With Karan' season 6 along with Arjun Kapoor.

Are you excited to watch the sister-brother duo on television?

 

 

 

Tags:
SrideviJanhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor bridesmaidJanhvi picsKhushi Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close