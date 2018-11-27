हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor visits Arjun Kapoor at his Juhu residence — Pics inside

Bollywood’s popular sibling duo Arjun and Janhvi had recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 6.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have been bonding big time with half-brother Arjun Kapoor ever since the unfortunate passing away of their mother in February this year. The Kapoor girls are often seen visiting Arjun and Anshula Kapoor at their Juhu residence and spending time with them. 

On Monday, the newbie was clicked in a casual avatar as she headed to Arjun-Anshula's residence. Janhvi was seen enjoying her chocolate mousse as inside her car just when she reached the residence. Take a look at her pictures here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi recently made her debut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan with brother Arjun Kapoor by her side. Janhvi stole the hamper and the show by giving some extremely honest and witty answers. It was great to see the camaraderie that the brother-sister duo share.

Earlier, Arjun had opened up on his current equation with sisters—Janhvi and Khushi. He said, “It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretence saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

When further quizzed about their first picture together as a family, which they took at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Arjun quipped, "We took that picture together because I felt it was the right thing to do for us to put up a united stand saying we are in it together, to figure it out. That’s the emotion we felt after all that transpired. That’s the only thing we have done as a unit to give you all – an image of saying that we are trying. And that is the truth — we are trying."

Janhvi KapoorArjun KapoorArjun JanhviBollywoodKoffee With KaranBoney Kapoor

