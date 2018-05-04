हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with father Boney as they arrive back in Mumbai

Boney and Janhvi were clicked at the Mumbai airport today as they returned from New Delhi after receiving the National Film Award on behalf of Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with father Boney as they arrive back in Mumbai
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi on Friday returned back to Mumbai after accepting the National Film Awards on behalf of late actress Sridevi for her brilliant performance in the film 'Mom'. The father-daughter duo were seen walking hand-in-hand as the shutterbugs batted continuously.

Boney's younger daughter Khushi for some reasons extended her stay in Delhi and did not come back to Mumbai. 

Check out the photos of Janhvi and Boney snapped at the Mumbai airport upon their return from Delhi: 

While Boney was dressed up casually, Janhvi looked radiant in the light pink-white suit. 

On Thursday, Janhvi paid a tribute to her late mom Sridevi by wearing one of her sarees at the National Film Awards 2018. 

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra shared a photo of Janhvi on his Instagram account saying that she wore her late mother's saree for the occasion'. 

'Mom', a revenge thriller, was Sridevi's her last and 300th film. 

"She would have been happy, very happy being here. We feel elated, proud that she's been recognised for the hard work she's put in in this film," NDTV quoted Boney Kapoor as saying. "An artist always looks for an honourable honour and there cannot be a bigger honour than National Awards," Boney had told DD News earlier in the day.

