Janhvi Kapoor's heartfelt post for sister Anshula will melt your heart-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for sister Anshula Kapoor along with a picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "#tbt to the first but clearly not the last roller coaster we’ll be on together. I love you."

Janhvi recently made her debut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan with brother Arjun Kapoor by her side. Janhvi stole the hamper and the show by giving some extremely honest and witty answers. It was great to see the camaraderie that the brother-sister duo share.

Earlier, Arjun had opened up on his current equation with sisters—Janhvi and Khushi. He said, “It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretense saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

When further quizzed about their first picture together as a family, which they took at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Arjun quipped, “We took that picture together because I felt it was the right thing to do for us to put up a united stand saying we are in it together, to figure it out. That’s the emotion we felt after all that transpired. That’s the only thing we have done as a unit to give you all – an image of saying that we are trying. And that is the truth — we are trying.”