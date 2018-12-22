Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post is high on glitz and glamour

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak' this year is often in the limelight. The young and beautiful actress starred opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter in her debut film and both star kids received a warm welcome in the film industry. Janhvi has a huge fan base and people are always interested to know about the actress's personal as well as professional life.

The actress often posts on social media app Instagram and her recent post will is jaw-dropping. She looks straight out of a dream wearing a glitzy lehenga along with silver earrings. The actress is a reflection of her mother Sridevi and reminds us of the iconic actress each time we look at her.

Check out her latest Instagram post here:

Janhvi's look is from the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas that was held in Mumbai on December 20.

On the work front, Janvhi has been roped in for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. Only the star cast of the film has been announced and everything else has been kept under the wraps. 'Takht' releases in the year 2020. Apart from Janhvhi, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

For the unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Bonney Kapoor. She has a younger sister named Khushi and is also the half-sister of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.