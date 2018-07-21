हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor's performance in Dhadak leaves brother Arjun Kapoor 'speechless'

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the remake of the 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'

Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s performance in Dhadak leaves brother Arjun Kapoor &#039;speechless&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was very excited for sister Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, has given his verdict and its heartwarming.

After watching the special screening of Dhadak, Arjun took to Twitter and wrote, "It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heartwarming & yet gut-wrenching love story....he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u..."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the remake of the 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The story is based on caste differences prevalent in Indian society.

Recently, Arjun and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor saw the film after which he got quite emotional. "He got quite emotional. He is very happy and liked the film very much. He is very proud of me and I hope to make other people happy through my work," Janhvi told Zee News. 

Ishaan Khatter, who is Shahid Kapoor's brother also said that Shahid liked the trailer very much and said that the film is good for Ishaan's career. 

The film  released on July 20, 2018.

