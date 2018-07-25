हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi to enter Bollywood?

With Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi already in movies looks like Khushi will be the next one to join the bandwagon.

Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s younger sister Khushi to enter Bollywood?

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her smashing debut in 'Dhadak' and the film has received a warm response. The movie starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role has set the Box Office on fire and fans have appreciated the newcomers' act.

The latest buzz right now is that Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor might also enter the showbiz world. Earlier, late actress Sridevi had revealed in an interview that Khushi is interested in modelling and not acting.

However, looks like after witnessing the positive response which Janhvi is getting for her debut, younger sister Khushi too wants to set her foot in the movie business. In an interview with Spotboye.com, proud father Boney Kapoor opened up on the success of 'Dhadak' and how Khushi wants to enter movies.

While talking about his children, he said, “I wouldn't say that I motivated Janhvi. I encouraged her to let her do what she wants. Why curb someone's natural instincts? Like for one, I didn't know until Salman (Khan) told me that Arjun has it in him to become an actor. On the other hand, my eldest child, Anshula is extremely academically inclined. And Khushi first wanted to become a model- but has now shifted her focus to becoming an actress.”

With Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor already in movies, looks like Khushi will be the next one to join the bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Ishaan are currently basking in the glory of 'Dhadak' which got the highest opening for any newcomer film in the recent past at the Box Office. The film was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It released on July 20, 2018. The film was a Hindi remake of 2016 Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.
 

 

Tags:
SrideviJanhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorBoney KapoorArjun KapoorAnshula KapoorBollywooddhadakkhushi kapoor pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close